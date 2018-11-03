The 3rd Annual Food Drive Is Underway At “Rudolph’s Shoe Mart”

SIOUX FALLS, SD- The time between now and Christmas is usually a busy time for shopping, but its also the season of giving. A Sioux Falls shoe store is giving shoppers an easy way to give back.

For the past three years, “Rudolph’s Shoe Mart” has been partnering with Feeding South Dakota for a food drive. Until November 18th, customers can bring non-perishable food items like canned foods or cereal to donate. The store holds this drive twice a year, as a way to give back.

“With November, we kind of focus on (you know) we’re really thankful for all of our customers and all the business that they’ve given us throughout the years. So it’s kind of like a ‘how could we give back’ to the community and our customers,” says Store Manager Jescika Kirk.

“Rudolph’s Shoe Mart” is located at the corner of Louise Avenue and 41st Street near the Empire Mall.