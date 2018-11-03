Top-Ranked Mankato Holds Off Sioux Falls

Cougars Fall 31-21 As Gabe Watson Sets Single Season Rushing Record

MANKATO, Minn. – On a day when Gabriel Watson became the program’s single season rushing leader, the University of Sioux Falls Football Team (6-4, 4-2 NSIC South) dropped a hard fought 31-21 decision to No. 1 Minnesota State (10-0, 6-0 NSIC South) on a damp and cool afternoon before 2,848 in attendance at Blakeslee Stadium.

The Cougars led, 7-0 and pulled into a 14-14 tie with the Mavericks late in the first half. However, a turnover (interception) in the final minute of the first half led to a MSU touchdown and the Mavericks held off USF to pick up their 10th straight win to open the season. MSU has now won 23 consecutive NSIC games.

Coming into the game, USF and MSU were the best two rushing attacks in the NSIC and ranked fourth and 17th nationally. USF also had the ninth-best offense (492.3 yards per game) in DII and MSU was 12th nationally (483.2 yards per game). However, today a combination of strong defense and cool, windy conditions limited the offenses.

The Cougars finished with 323 yards on 66 plays or a season low 4.9 yards per play. MSU totaled 431 yards on 68 plays or 6.3 yards per play. MSU also held an advantage in rushing yards, 188-to-153 for the Cougars.

“I felt this was a matchup of two physical teams, who battled all day,” said USF head coach Jon Anderson, whose team clinched a 25th consecutive winning season on Oct. 27 with a 34-7 win over Upper Iowa at Bob Young Field. “The turnover (interception) just before half was a big play. I felt like we had some opportunities in the second half but we didn’t convert them, I am proud of these guys. They stayed after it all day but just came up a little short,” he said.

With the loss, USF fell to 6-4 overall and 4-2 in the NSIC South. The Cougars, which will host Wayne State on Senior Day at 1 p.m., on Nov. 10, remain tied for second in the South Division with Winona State (7-3, 4-2).

USF had a pair of strong individual performances against MSU. Watson, who entered the game leading NCAA DII and the NSIC in rushing, finished with 26 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Watson broke 100 yards rushing for a school record 10th straight game but with his lowest total of the season. He also set USF’s single season rushing record with 236 carries for 1,808 yards (7.7 yards per carry). He passed eight-time All-American Max Mickey (2014-17), who ran for 1,764 yards in 2016. Watson added two rushing TDs and now ranks second all-time for a season at USF with 25. With one game to play, Watson will need 192 yards to reach 2,000 and 172 to break the NSIC rushing mark of Tyler Tonderum of SMSU in 2013.

Senior wide receiver Michael Maxwell was virtually unstoppable all day until leaving the game late in the second half+. He had a career-best eight receptions for 119 yards. He recorded 100 yards receiving for a third consecutive game. Maxwell is the first receiver at USF to go over 100 yards three straight games since Jeremiah Oates did it late in the 2012 season.

Also for USF quarterback Caden Walters completed 14-of-25 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown and ran for 20 yards on six TDs. Junior running back Colton Myles added nine rushes for 46 yards.

Defensively, USF was led by Brody Grantham with eight tackles and his second interception of the season.

Harvey (Michael) Enalls had seven tackles and senior linebacker Alexander Morales had a season-high five tackles. Ryan Nieman added four tackles and an interception. USF received a sack from Trevor Coleman, who had four stops.

MSU was led by Nate Gunn with 30 carries for 121 yards and three TDs while Justin Arnold had four catches for 103 yards to lead the Maverick receiving corps.

Game Breakdown

USF was able to grab a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter after Nieman picked off MSU quarterback Ryan Schlichte to set up the Cougars at the MSU 21-yard line. Six players later, Watson scored on a two-yard run.

MSU answered almost immediately with Gunn scoring on a two-yard touchdown run to cap an 11-play, 80-yard drive that used up four minutes of the clock and tying the score at 7-7. Midway through the second quarter, the Mavericks took their first lead when Gunn scored on a four-yard run (6:50). Gunn’s second score of the game was part of a seven-play, 80-yard scoring drive.

USF responded with a score on their following possession. Walters connected with tight end Clint Sigg on an 11-yard touchdown pass play to tie the game at 14-14. On the scoring drive, USF drove the ball 65 yards on nine plays and used 4:03 of the clock.

A turning point in the game occurred after USF held MSU late in the first half. After the Cougars picked up a first down with under a minute to play, Walters had his pass picked off by linebacker Alex Goettl, who finished with a game-high 10 tackles. Three plays later, Gunn added his third touchdown of the half on a four-yard run to give MSU a 21-14 lead with 30 seconds to play.

The Mavericks pushed the lead to 28-14 midway through the third quarter when JD Ekowa, who threw for 196 yards, connected on a one-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Schmidt with 7:15 to play.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Cougars pushed their way back into the game, courtesy of Watson and the rushing attack. Watson had six carries for 58 yards and scored on a one-yard run to cut the MSU deficit to 28-21 with 11:35 to play. USF moved the ball 70 yards on 12 plays – including 10 runs – and used 5:48 off the clock.

Later, USF appeared to have a stop and the ball but a defensive holding penalty gave MSU new life on a drive and Casey Bednarski’s 24-yard field goal provided MSU a 31-21 lead with just three minutes left in the game.

USF had another opportunity on offense but were unable to move the ball and dropped their seventh decision in nine meetings with the Mavericks.

-Recap Courtesy USF Athletics