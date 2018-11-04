200 Free Coats Handed Out at Barrel House Winter Coat Drive

All month long, one Sioux Falls restaurant has been collecting coats and warm winter clothing. Sunday staff handed them out just in time for winter. It’s the second annual winter coat drive at the Barrel House. They’ve been taking donations and used their charity money to buy new coats. They handed out around 200 coats and other winter apparel to people in the community. The owner says this is their way of saying “thank you.”

“At the Barrel House, we are supported by the community and are very fortunate to be where we are at and actually help people in the community,” said Owner, Mark Fonder.

Every Monday, the Barrel House also has a charity night, where 10 percent of their donations goes to a local charity. Last year they made and donated around 60-thousand dollars from charity night sales.