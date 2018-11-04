A Gathering Of Remembrance

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Last Saturday, eleven people were murdered at the “Tree of Life Synagogue” in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. On Sunday, people in Sioux Falls gather to remember those who lost their lives in what’s being called one of the worst anti-semitic attacks in American history.

Community members and students gathered at Augustana University’s humanities building to remember those killed and offer support to the Jewish community in Sioux Falls. Organizers of this service says its important show attacks like these will not be tolerated.

“We can never forget what is happening around the world now. We all need to work together to stop this from happening again to anyone, any group being targeted just because of their religion, their race, their beliefs,” says Organizer Carol Rosenthal.

The eleven candles lit at the service represent the lives lost at the Synagogue.