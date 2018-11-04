Breast Cancer Survivors Honored at Stampede Hockey Game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-Hockey players and hockey fans are fighting back against breast cancer. That’s why the ice was pink tonight at the stampede versus fargo game at the Premiere Center.

Each person standing on the pink ice is a survivor. At one point in their life they all had breast cancer. They’ve had a hard journey, but now it’s time to celebrate.

“For many, it’s really kind of like the silver lining for going through breast cancer because obviously it’s kind of a negative thing, but this could be a way of celebration on honoring that,” said Stacey Kracht, American Cancer Society.

Each survivor’s journey is being honored on the ice, in more ways than one.

Typically in hockey, you have one ceremonial puck drop where you have one person dropping it,” said Jim Olander Executive VP, Play-by-play Announcer.

On Pink in the Rink night, all 24 survivors got to drop a puck together with the crowd there to cheer them on.

“People absolutely love it. We have such good crowd support every year at this game,” said Kracht.

Survivors also met the players, who wore pink jerseys to show their support. Crystal Erickson has been a survivor for two years. This is her second time being at Pink in the Rink. She had so much fun last year that she wanted to do it again.

“You get a different perspective looking out into the crowd and seeing everybody cheering for you. It was a great moment,” said Erickson.

She says the more awareness people have of Breast Cancer, the better and this opportunity reaches thousands.

“It was by self breast exam because I’m only 38-years-old, so to raise awareness to make sure ladies that you’re doing your self breast exam. And if your of age, make sure you’re getting your mammogram because the earlier you catch it, the easier it is for your treatment and early detection does save lives,” said Erickson.

It’s a night of pink that they’ll cherish forever.