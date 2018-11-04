Man Bitten By Dog in Northwest Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (from Animal Control) – Early on Saturday morning, November 3, at approximately 3 am a man was bit on the hand by a white poodle-type dog that was in the man’s yard on the 1000 Block of North Duluth Avenue.

The man observed a small to medium size dog in his front yard. The dog had white, curly fur and could have been a cocker spaniel or poodle type dog. The dog was unattended by an owner but it was wearing a purple or red collar with tags. The man attempted to catch the dog and he was bit on the hand.

Animal Control needs to identify the dog in this incident to verify its vaccinations. If you have any information on this case, please call Animal Control at 367-7000.