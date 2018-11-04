USD Moves Into 2nd Place In Summit With Sweep At Omaha

Wrap Up Regular Season Next Week

OMAHA, NE – South Dakota overcame a slow start and posted a Summit League sweep over Omaha Sunday afternoon at Baxter Arena, 25-23, 25-20, 25-16.

The victory moves the Coyotes into sole possession of second place in the Summit League at 11-3 with only home matches remaining against North Dakota on Friday and North Dakota State on Sunday (Nov. 11).

“We started the first game slow, but really continued to get stronger as the match went on,” Coach Leanne Williamson said. “We played some really good defense as the match went on which gave our offense time to be patient and find ways to score.”

Hayley Dotseth had 19 kills and a .308 hitting percentage as South Dakota, moving to 17-9 overall, fashioned a .254 team hitting percentage.

Taylor Wilson tallied 10 kills and a .304 hitting percentage while Elizabeth Loschen added nine kills and a .364 hitting percentage. Madison Jurgens contributed 38 assists directing the offense for South Dakota.

Anne Rasmussen had 19 digs, moving past Liz Lough into eighth on the school’s career digs list. Lolo Weideman had 14 digs, Dotseth 13 and Mehana Fonseca 12.

“Hayley was really good today,” added Williamson. “We were able to rely on a senior to lead us and that was precisely what happened. We are looking forward to finishing our regular season at home in front of our own fans!

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics