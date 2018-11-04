Young Backs Making SDSU Offense More Versatile

BROOKINGS, S.D. — After a loss at Northern Iowa two weeks ago in which the Jackrabbits failed to score a touchdown we wondered what was wrong with the high powered SDSU offense.

With a couple new faces added to the mix, it seems the Rabbits have found their stride again.

The Jackrabbits racked up 547 yards of total offense on their way to a 59-7 win over Missouri State yesterday at Dana J Dykhouse Stadium. In the last two weeks the Rabbits have scored 97 points, and a big reason seems to be the young running backs get acclimated to more playing time. When leading rusher Isaac Wallace suffered a season ending injury three weeks ago SDSU was forced to give more carries to youngsters CJ Wilson and Pierre Strong.

Yesterday Strong ran for 136 yards and a pair of scores as the Jacks ran for 283 yards. That opened up the passing attack as well with State throwing for 259 yards, and only makes them more dangerous as the playoffs draw near.

The Jacks visit Southern Illinois on Saturday at 1 PM.