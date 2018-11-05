Authorities Identify 2 Children Who Died in Crash Near Leola

LEOLA, S.D. (AP) – The Highway Patrol has identified two children who died in a crash in McPherson County late last month.

Two-year-old Michael Van Duysen III and 4-year-old Josephine Van Duysen of Wagner were passengers in a car that went into the ditch on state Highway 10, came back onto the roadway and collided with another car. They died at the scene west of Leola the afternoon of Oct. 28.

Four other people were hurt in the crash. The patrol says the mother and older sister of the two children who died suffered life-threatening injuries.