Dakota Wesleyan Sweeps Through Presentation & NAIA Classic

Tiger Men Win 103-76 & Women Victorious 91-49

MEN’S RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – After jumping out to an 11-0 lead to begin the game, the Dakota Wesleyan University men’s basketball team never looked back as they defeated Presentation College, 103-76 Sunday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Tigers (3-0) opened the game with an 11-0 run that was capped off by a Collin Kramer (Volga, S.D.) 3-pointer. Midway through the first half, Nick Harden (Chicago, Ill.) found Koln Oppold (Sioux Falls, S.D.) who finished the layup to give DWU a 20-10 lead.

The Saints (0-4) climbed back into the game with a layup a minute later to make it a six-point game. But, the Tigers extended their lead with a 13-4 run over the next four minutes to take a 33-16 lead with five minutes left in the half.

With the half almost over, Ty Hoglund (Dell Rapids, S.D.) banked in a 3-pointer. Then Harden stole the in-bounds pass and made a layup as time expired to give DWU a 52-31 lead at the break.

Sam McCloud (Rapid City, S.D.) opened the second half with back-to-back 3-pointers to kickstart the Tiger offense.

With 12:40 left in the game, Hoglund stole the ball and found Nate Davis (Watertown, S.D.), who dished it back to Hoglund for the fast-break layup. Moments later, Aaron Ahmadu (Houston, Texas) passed the ball behind his back to McCloud, who found Hoglund as he nailed a shot from beyond the arc to push the Tiger lead to 25 points.

With 2:34 left to play, Davis made a pair of free throws to put the Tigers over the century mark on their way to victory.

Hoglund finished two points shy of a career high with 35 points on 13-of-22 shooting from the field. Oppold tallied 14 points and six rebounds, as Harden added 13 points and five assists. The Tigers shot 48 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from 3-point range, while forcing 20 Saint turnovers.

DWU hosts Northwestern College for a Great Plains Athletic Conference home opener at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Corn Palace.

WOMEN’S RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – In a game of runs in the final women’s game at the NAIA Classic, the Dakota Wesleyan University women’s basketball team handled Presentation College, 91-49 Sunday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

With the score tied at four early, the Saints (2-3) made a layup and a 3-pointer to take a 9-4 lead. DWU answered with a 10-3 run to regain the lead.

The Tigers (3-0) continued to extend their lead as they finished the first quarter on an 18-3 run to take a 22-12 lead.

Minutes into the second stanza, Sarah Carr (Huron, S.D.) found Makaela Karst(Plankinton, S.D.) behind the arc as she nailed a 3-pointer to give DWU a 12-point lead. The Tigers went on another run to close out the first half as they strung together a 17-8 scoring run to hold a 47-28 lead at halftime.

The Tiger defense came alive in the third quarter as they held the Saints to just eight points and 20 percent shooting from the field. Offensively, Karst got the scoring started with a 3-pointer, followed by a Kynedi Cheeseman (Alexandria, S.D.) 3-pointer in the opening two DWU possessions of the half.

With under two minutes left in the third quarter, Karst missed on a 3-pointer, but Cheeseman hauled in the offensive rebound and put the layup back up to give DWU a 70-34 lead. With the clock winding down, freshman Kaylee Kirk (Balaton, Minn.) found fellow freshman Sydney Halling (Harrisburg, S.D.) for a layup as the Tigers held a 72-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

Following another defensive stop, Madison Mathews (Draper, S.D.) pitched the ball ahead to Halling running the court as she finished the fast-break layup. In the closing minutes of the game, freshman Natalie Gottlob (Salem, S.D.) spun her way around her defender and made the layup as she was fouled. Gottlob made the ensuing free throw as DWU finished the weekend 2-0 at the NAIA Classic.

Karst finished with a career-high 19 points and five rebounds. Cheeseman tallied 17 points, three rebounds and three assists, while Carr notched 15 points and four rebounds. The Tigers shot 45.8 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The Tigers are next in action against NCAA Division I foe, the University of Iowa in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Iowa City, Iowa.

-Recaps Courtesy DWU Athletics