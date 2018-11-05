Fiery Crash in Minnehaha County Kills Both Drivers

RENNER, S.D. (AP) – A fiery crash in Minnehaha County involving two pickup trucks killed both drivers.

The Highway Patrol says a pickup driven by 18-year-old Nathan Seivert, of Renner, crossed the center line on state Highway 115 and collided with the other truck about 10:40 p.m. Thursday. Both vehicles started on fire, about 2 miles north of Renner.

Thirty-four-year-old Adam Hannon, of Worthing, was driving the other truck and died in the fire. Seivert was rescued by witnesses and taken to a Sioux Falls hospital, where he died Friday morning.