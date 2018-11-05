Girl Scouts To Help Deliver Ballot Boxes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A group of Sioux Empire middle school and high school kids can’t vote yet, but they’re playing a special part in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Emma Shea, a senior Girl Scout, won’t be able to officially cast a ballot until the next governor’s race.

“It’s something you go grow up to want to do,” said Shea.

However, she’ll have a hand in Tuesday’s election process. As soon as the polls close at 7 p.m., 12 Girl Scouts will deliver the ballot boxes from cars into the Minnehaha County Auditor’s office. From there, Girl Scouts will have the unique opportunity to watch officials count those ballots.

“It’s giving me an opportunity to learn more about it, just to see how this process actually works because I don’t know much about it because I’m not 18,” said Shea. “I can’t vote. I’m looking forward to learning more about it and getting to do it with my friends, too.”

This is a first for Girl Scouts. In the past, like the Sioux Falls mayoral race, Boy Scouts have delivered the ballot boxes. While this a new opportunity for Girl Scouts here, they become involved with the democratic process at a young age.

“We engage girls in that process from their very first daisy meeting,” said Stacey Andernacht, the Communications Manager of Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons. “They go to their daisy meeting and they might vote on something as simple as the color of their troop shirt.”

Girl Scouts inspires its members to be “go-getters, innovators, risk takers,” and of course, leaders – and maybe one day, they’ll even lead in government.

“Teaching girls how to stand up for what they believe in, to use their voice and speak up and take the lead, is really huge, and this is just an opportunity for our girls to see that in action,” said Andernacht.