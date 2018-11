Highway 18 East of Boyden Closed

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that Highway 18 from Kennedy Ave to Kiwi Ave will be closed.

Authorities say there was an accident with cattle on the roadway just east of Boyden, Iowa.

HWY 18 from Kiwi to Kennedy Ave through Boyden will be closed due to an accident with several … from Sioux County Sheriff’s Office : Nixle https://t.co/J5wqkgQZql — Sioux County Sheriff (@siouxcosheriff) November 5, 2018

