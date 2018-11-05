Iran Says US Sanctions Violate UN Resolution

WASHINGTON (AP) – Iran’s U.N. ambassador is accusing the United States of “brazenly and boldly” violating a U.N. Security Council resolution that unanimously endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal by re-imposing sanctions. He called for “a collective response by the international community.”

Gholamali Khoshroo said in a letter Monday to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the U.S. “unilateral coercive measures” also violate the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

In addition, he said the U.S. sanctions are “contrary to the provisional measures that were ordered by the International Court of Justice on Oct. 3, 2018.”

Khoshroo, who asked that the letter be circulated to the 15-member Security Council and the 193-member General Assembly, said a collective response against the “irresponsible conduct” of the U.S. is needed “to uphold the rule of law, to prevent undermining diplomacy and to protect multilateralism.”

The Trump administration’s tough new sanctions on Iran took effect Monday, but the U.S. is temporarily sparing eight major importers of Iranian oil from immediate penalties.