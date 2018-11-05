Kayden Verley’s Versatility Sparked Canton

Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week

CANTON, S.D. — It’s a good thing that Kayden Verley has a passion for pigskin.

“It’s one of the best feelings you’ll have in your high school career, for sure. Well so far I have. Football is a lot different, so much energy and excitement.” Canton Junior Kayden Verley Says.

Because the junior plays plenty of it at Canton.

As in, every snap.

“He does everything for us. Really fun to coach a player like that.” Canton Head Football Coach Rich Lundstrom says.

On offense Verley is a dangerous running back that also splits out at wide receiver and can play quarterback.

On defense he’s their top cornerback.

Rather than take a breather on special teams, he’s the C-Hawks punter and place kicker, who subsequently will drop back to return kickoffs and punts, literally playing almost every minute of every game.

“My adrenaline is going so much, so fast, that I don’t even really think about it till after the game. Then I feel it!” Kayden says.

And Canton fans have gotten the adrenaline rush of watching him run for more than a thousand yards and set the school’s touchdown record.

“He’s probably got the best feet I’ve ever coached. He can make some unbelievable cuts. He’s more of a leader by example I’d say.” Lundstrom says.

A point guard on the C-Hawk basketball team, Kayden relishes sharing the wealth.

“I guess touchdowns are fun scoring but I honestly have a lot more fun when my buddies score. It’s just a lot better feeling when they score, it’s pretty cool.” Verley says.

And they certainly feel the same way about him.