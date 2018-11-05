Noem Holds Rally, Sutton Canvassing for Last Minute Campaigning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Believe it or not Election Day is Tuesday.

With about 24 hours before results come in candidates are pulling out all the stops to get their final messages to voters.

“Tell your friends and family to go out and go vote, and let’s go win this thing,” says (D) Billie Sutton.

Candidates for Governor Billie Sutton and Kristi Noem are getting their last minute campaigning in.

Sutton is going door to door in eastern South Dakota.

“Several meet and greets. We were in Brandon, Tea, and Hartford. We went all around the Sioux Falls area,” says Sutton.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence highlighted Noem’s big push in Rapid City.

“America is back, but we’re just getting started South Dakota. That’s why we need Kristi Noem in the state house here in this great state,” says Pence.

It’s an historic race, and many polls show Noem and Sutton neck and neck.

“This race is real, it is close. Every vote counts,” says Sutton.

The democratic candidate received a lot of support as he went door to door. He even convinced an undecided voter.

“I was undecided and you got my vote,” says a Sioux Falls resident.

‘It feels good when you hear that because I think there is a pretty good fraction of people out there that are undecided 8-9% roughly, and to win those over is going to be the deciding factor in this face,” says Sutton.

Meanwhile, Noem hopes having this prominent politician on her side will help send a strong message.

“I believe we are going to be an example to the nation of what can be done when you make big decisions here and leading the country and doing the right thing by our country and protecting our liberties and freedoms,” says Noem.

It’s been crunch time for these candidates and now only hours remain until South Dakota selects a new governor.

Sutton says he’s already voted for himself, and Noem is planning on voting for herself on Tuesday.

The last minute campaigning continues on Election Day for both candidates. Sutton says his team plans on making phone calls and going to different businesses in Sioux Falls. Later in the evening he’ll be at the district.

Noem and her team are staying around Hamlin County, where she lives. In the evening, she’ll be at the Hilton Garden Inn in Downtown Sioux Falls.