Sideras Motions Hearing Centered Around Computer Hacking

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The former Sioux Falls Fire Chief facing 10 counts of possession of child pornography was back in court on Monday.

The motions hearing centered around Jim Sideras’ computer getting hacked by a former colleague. This evidence stems from former firefighter Pat Warran, who pleaded guilty in 2014 to hacking Sideras’ work email.

The state filed a motion to keep the evidence out of the trial, saying it will mislead the jury. Sideras’ defense says the evidence provides a “plausible explanation” for illegal material found on his computer.

The judge is giving the defense until Friday to bring forward any evidence.

Sideras’ trial is expected to begin on November 26th.