Sioux Empire Gamers Help Local Kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- This is the second year the group, Sioux Empire-Extra Life held a game fest at the Sanford Hospital to raise money.

“It’s a 24 hour gaming marathon where we play games of all kinds: video games, board games RPG’s. We’ll play them for 24, 25 hours and we’re raising money for Children’s Miracle Network while we do it, said Organizer, Jon Witkop.

The group was started to help out local kids like Zane Clark. When he was born, he weighed one pound, 15 ounces. He lives with EOE, a chronic inflammatory condition of the esophagus. He enjoys playing games and is grateful for the support.

A day of play is no easy feat.

“What we’re playing now are the strategy type games and when we get to like two or three in the morning, we’ll be playing the games where you just roll the dice and count numbers,” said participant, Tom Chleborad.

The gaming options are nearly endless.

“So many different choices. I mean lots of us have hundreds of different games, so you know everybody brings something different and so that brings a lot of capabilities,” said participant, Kim Euker.

It’s also a great way for people to meet fellow gamers and try out new games.

“It’s a lot of fun and just the camaraderie,” said Euker.

The participants are all happy to say they walked away feeling like winners. The groups goal was to raise $2,000. So far this year they raised $2,869. Although the marathon is over people can still donate until December 31st by clicking here: https://www.extra-life.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.team&teamID=38662