Skyforce Draw From Passionate Pentagon Crowd

Skyforce Begin Week-Long Homestand With Memphis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — THE TALENTED SKYFORCE ARE BACK HOME TONIGHT AGAINST MEMPHIS.

WE GOT A GLIMPSE OF HOW GOOD THEY CAN BE FRIDAY NIGHT WHEN THEY OPENED THE SEASON WITH 41 POINTS IN THE FIRST QUARTER AGAINST FORT WAYNE EN ROUTE TO AN EASY VICTORY.

NEVADA SMITH IS BACK FOR HIS 3RD SEASON AT THE HELM AND IS VERY EXCITED ABOUT HOW GOOD THEY CAN BE, AS IS VETERAN BUBU PALO WHO LOVES PLAYING BASKETBALL AT THE PENTAGON IN FRONT OF THE PASSIONATE SKYFORCE FANS.