Skyforce Outscore Hustler for 126-125 Win at Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce (3-0) took the first of a three game home-stand 126-125 over Midwest Division opponent, the Memphis Hustle (0-2), on Monday night at the Sanford Pentagon. Miami HEAT two-way player Yante Maten led all scorers with his second consecutive double-double and career-high 34 points, 12 rebounds and three steals in the win over Memphis (0-2)

Miami HEAT two-way player Duncan Robinson found his touch, as he boasted a career-high 29 points (7-12 3PM). Robinson also had the go-ahead three-pointer with nine seconds left in the contest. Bubu Palo added a season-high 17 points (12-13 FT) off the bench.

Sioux Falls held a 67-66 lead at halftime before the Hustle outscored the Skyforce 35-26 in the third quarter to build an eight-point lead heading into the final period. Memphis Grizzlies assignee Jevon Carter (29 points, six assists, and three rebounds) led the second-half surge, shooting seven-of-nine and scoring 14 points in the third quarter alone.

Maten capped-off a 10-0 run for the Skyforce with three straight field goals to start the fourth quarter. Sioux Falls capitalized on 21 Hustle turnovers, scoring 34 points. Also in double-figures was Briante Weber (17 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals), and DeAndre Liggins (11 points, 6 rebounds) continued his success from beyond-the-arc this season (3-4 3PM).

Brandon Goodwin (27 points) accompanied Carter in leading the offensive attack for the Hustle, while two-way players Yuta Watanabe (seven points) and DJ Stephens (four points) combined to shoot 4-of-15 in the loss for Memphis.

Charles Cooke III logged valuable minutes for the Skyforce, as he tallied seven points and four rebounds off the bench. The second-unit provided a much-needed spark for Sioux Falls, scoring 26 points on 5-of-17 FG.

The Skyforce will seek their fourth-straight victory to start the season as the Northern Arizona Suns (0-2) travel to Sioux Falls on Wednesday. Memphis returns home to face the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (2-0) on Friday, November 9 in what will be the team’s first home game of the season.