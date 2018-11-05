State Senator Warns Voters of Misleading Letter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A South Dakota state legislator is warning people about a letter that’s telling people they are not registered to vote.

Senator Troy Heinert shared this photo on his Facebook page as a warning to Todd County residents.

The letter says “Your voter registration is not valid” because “a residential address or description of an exact location is required.” Heinert says if you have received a letter like this, call your county auditor to correct the issue.

South Dakota law does not require a physical address for registration or voting.