The Small Screen in Dell Rapids is Making a Big Splash

DELL RAPIDS, SD- One popular weekend activity is going to the movies.

“Everyone has wonderful memories of going to theatres. Maybe your first date, or whatever it is that you have memories of the theatre. So, they are so important to the community,” says Dells Theatre Owner Jeff Logan.

The Dells Theatre in Dell Rapids has been a part of the town since 1938 with Jeff Logan only being the third owner since 1998. There’s a falling number of single-screened theatres left in America.

Logan says, “I never thought I would buy a single-screen theatre. I never thought I would by a theatre in a town this small. But everything here was right and I saw opportunity that we thought was unique.”

Unlike his multi-screen theaters in Mitchell and Huron, a single screen theatre shows one featured film for a period of time. With the Dells Theatre, they show mainstream movies that people want to see like “Titanic,” or the Harry Potter Series.

“The trick of running a single-screen theatre is (to paraphrase an old slogan), ‘you run the pick of the pictures.’ So you run the best of the movies,” explains Logan.

This unique theatre caught the attention of the “Today Show.” It will be featured on “Small Business Saturday,” which is a segment all about homegrown businesses in the heart of America. The producer of the network show reached out to Logan, and he’s still in disbelief. Then again, he thinks it shows how much of an impact this theatre has made on the community.

“I think it’s a great slice of ‘Americana.’ It’s just wonderful for the ‘Today Show,’ and theme is really looking at ‘Small Business Saturday.’ I think we have great examples of small, hometown businesses. ‘Mom and Pop’ businesses,” says Logan.

The “Today Show” will be filming all day Thursday. They will also be filming while the Dells Theatre shows an advanced screening of “The Grinch.” The segment will air November 24th.