US Election Systems More Secure, but Voting Problems Persist

ATLANTA (AP) – Tuesday’s midterm elections will mark the first nationwide voting since Russia targeted state election systems in the 2016 presidential race, with federal, state and local officials seeking to reassure the public their voting systems are secure.

Federal authorities say there have been no signs that Russia or any other foreign actor has tried to launch cyberattacks against voting systems in any state.

The Department of Homeland Security has been working over the last year to improve communication and intelligence-sharing with state and local election officials. It says systems are running smoothly so far.

The same can’t be said about early voting and the voter registration process in some states.

Voters casting ballots early have encountered faulty machines, inaccurate mailers and voter registration problems, among other concerns.