Dusty Johnson wins South Dakota US House seat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Republican Dusty Johnson has beaten Democrat Tim Bjorkman to win South Dakota’s U.S. House seat.

Johnson was the favorite throughout the race. The former public utilities commissioner and past gubernatorial chief of staff ran an energetic and well-funded campaign as a traditional conservative.

Johnson focused on fiscal discipline, proposing changes such as increasing the age for Medicare and Social Security eligibility for younger people. He will replace Republican Rep. Kristi Noem, who ran for governor.

Bjorkman, a former judge, had pledged not to take donations from special interests and said health care is the nation’s most pressing problem.