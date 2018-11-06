Iowa Voters Decide Tight Races

DES MOINES, Iowa – The general election Tuesday pits a sitting Republican governor who takes credit for a healthy economy with low unemployment against a wealthy Democratic challenger who insists Iowans need better health care and a government that works for everyone.

Given Iowa’s tendency to support incumbents, Gov. Kim Reynolds believed she’d have an advantage when she rose to the office from lieutenant governor. Polls, however, have indicated Reynolds has struggled to pull ahead of businessman Fred Hubbell.

Iowa’s congressional races also will be watched closely as Democrats attempt to win seats held by Republican incumbents in the 1st and 3rd districts. Some Democrats are optimistic about winning in the 4th district, where Republican Steve King is seeking his 9th term.

Republicans maintain they can retain the seats.

The statewide races for secretary of state, auditor and agriculture secretary also could be close.