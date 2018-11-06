Northern Volleyball Coach Takes Nothing for Granted

ABERDEEN, SD… The Northern Wolves volleyball team starts post season play Tuesday night with MSU-Mankato in town for the NSIC quarterfinals. Brent Aldridge’s team had a stellar regular season and should certainly make the Central Region tournament regardless. But he still takes nothing for granted and appreciates the opportunity for his team to showcase it’s skills on such a high level like they did last year.