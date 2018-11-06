One Sioux Falls Resident Finally Has His Voice

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Across the country, people are voting for the most anticipated Midterm Elections. For some, this is more than just an election.

“This is actually my first time voting,” says Refugee Voter Mujahid Abegaz.

Mujahid Abegaz is a refugee from Ethiopia. He and his mother came from a refugee camp in Uganda in 2003. The sponsors of that camp sent them to Sioux Falls 15 years ago.

“We left for better opportunities. The country didn’t have jobs, education was ( I would say) not that important,” says Abegaz.

When someone enters the United States, it’s required to wait at least five years until you can apply for citizenship. Due to various complications, M.J didn’t officially become an American citizen until 2012. This essentially didn’t allow him to vote.

Abegaz explains, “Just to have somebody represent you, you had to wait 3 months to 6 months just to be represented. Then the process starts.”

With the past Presidential Election, he did not feel as informed to vote as he does now. He credits that to various news outlets to give him knowledge about the ballot. After 15 years of waiting to cast his first ballot, M.J says he now feels like a true American.

“I wanted my voice to be heard. I do have a voice. So I think that it is very, very important to not undermine your own voice in the community,” says Abegaz.

M.J says casting this ballot is an important symbol of freedom. His fiance was also at the polls voting for the first time.