Republican Jason Ravnsborg Wins Attorney General Race

KDLT Newsroom,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Republican Jason Ravnsborg has been elected as South Dakota’s next Attorney General.

Ravnsborg defeated Democratic candidate Randy Seiler with 56 percent of the vote.

Attorney General

  • Jason Ravnsborg WinnerR 55.2%
    179,049
  • Randy Seiler  D 44.8%
    145,526
100.0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Ravnsborg was endorsed by several Sheriff’s in South Dakota, the South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police, the NRA, and South Dakota Right to Life.

