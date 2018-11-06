Republican Jason Ravnsborg Wins Attorney General Race

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Republican Jason Ravnsborg has been elected as South Dakota’s next Attorney General.

Ravnsborg defeated Democratic candidate Randy Seiler with 56 percent of the vote.

Attorney General 100.0% precincts reporting

Ravnsborg was endorsed by several Sheriff’s in South Dakota, the South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police, the NRA, and South Dakota Right to Life.