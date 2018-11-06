Republican Jason Ravnsborg Wins Attorney General Race
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Republican Jason Ravnsborg has been elected as South Dakota’s next Attorney General.
Ravnsborg defeated Democratic candidate Randy Seiler with 56 percent of the vote.
Attorney General
Jason Ravnsborg WinnerR
55.2%
179,049
Randy Seiler D
44.8%
145,526
100.0% precincts reporting
Ravnsborg was endorsed by several Sheriff’s in South Dakota, the South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police, the NRA, and South Dakota Right to Life.