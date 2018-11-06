SDSU Women Lose at Marquette

SDSU Women Lose at Marquette
Mark Ovenden,
Share This:

MILWAUKEE, WI – The South Dakota State women’s basketball team faced a tough challenge in its season opener, losing 91-52 to No. 19/19 Marquette Tuesday afternoon in front of 2,430 fans at the Al McGuire Center.

The Jackrabbits (0-1) were led by Tagyn Larson’s 10 points. Macy Miller added seven points, Madison Guebert contributed six points and Myah Selland had six points and a team-best five rebounds.

The Golden Eagles (1-0) had five players score in double digits, led by Natisha Hiedeman’s 21 points.

In the first quarter, the Jackrabbits trailed 7-4 before Marquette used a 7-2 run to push its lead to eight points at 14-6 with 6:34 to play. Selland’s layup with 47 seconds left in the quarter cut the lead to 18-12.

Paiton Burckhard’s first collegiate layup at 7:43 had the Jackrabbits within seven at 26-19. The Golden Eagles made seven of their eight 3-point field goals in the second quarter to take a 44-25 halftime lead.

Marquette scored the first six points of the third quarter and ended the quarter with an 8-0 run to lead 68-34 after three quarters.

Notes

  • The Jackrabbits are now 7-25 against ranked teams, including 2-14 on the road.
  • With her six points today, Miller is now 24 points shy of third on the SDSU all-time scoring list with 1,723 career points.

Up Next
South Dakota State returns to action Friday at 7 p.m. when it hosts Florida Gulf Coast in the home opener in Frost Arena.

Categories: College Sports, Colleges – South Dakota State, Sports, Sports Top Story
Tags: , ,

Related Post

Madison’s Janke Twins Will Play College FB a...
USD SDSU Men’s Basketball Preview
Morse Having MVP Season For Jackrabbits
Britton Excited For Hometown Hero Dallas Goedert

You Might Also Like