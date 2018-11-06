SDSU Women Lose at Marquette

MILWAUKEE, WI – The South Dakota State women’s basketball team faced a tough challenge in its season opener, losing 91-52 to No. 19/19 Marquette Tuesday afternoon in front of 2,430 fans at the Al McGuire Center.

The Jackrabbits (0-1) were led by Tagyn Larson’s 10 points. Macy Miller added seven points, Madison Guebert contributed six points and Myah Selland had six points and a team-best five rebounds.

The Golden Eagles (1-0) had five players score in double digits, led by Natisha Hiedeman’s 21 points.

In the first quarter, the Jackrabbits trailed 7-4 before Marquette used a 7-2 run to push its lead to eight points at 14-6 with 6:34 to play. Selland’s layup with 47 seconds left in the quarter cut the lead to 18-12.

Paiton Burckhard’s first collegiate layup at 7:43 had the Jackrabbits within seven at 26-19. The Golden Eagles made seven of their eight 3-point field goals in the second quarter to take a 44-25 halftime lead.

Marquette scored the first six points of the third quarter and ended the quarter with an 8-0 run to lead 68-34 after three quarters.

Notes

The Jackrabbits are now 7-25 against ranked teams, including 2-14 on the road.

With her six points today, Miller is now 24 points shy of third on the SDSU all-time scoring list with 1,723 career points.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to action Friday at 7 p.m. when it hosts Florida Gulf Coast in the home opener in Frost Arena.