Sioux Falls Police Investigating Online Threat Against Roosevelt High

While there is heightened security today at Roosevelt High School in Sioux Falls, students are being encouraged to go about their day as normal after district officials were made aware overnight of an online threat.

Families received the following note from the Sioux Falls Police and and the district this morning:

“Good morning Roosevelt families,

The Sioux Falls School District and Sioux Falls Police Department were made aware overnight of an online threat against Roosevelt High School. An investigation of the source of the threats has been conducted and will be ongoing by the Sioux Falls Police Department and their federal supports. We will continually provide updates to you as they become available. The school day will continue as normal and extra police officers will be at Roosevelt this AM. As always, we ask that you continue to report anything out of the ordinary and remember that if you see something, say something, so that school officials and law enforcement professionals can investigate. Our foremost goal is to keep our students and school community safe and we appreciate your support in doing so.”

The threats were made on the online platform, Reddit, the posts remain online at this hour.

