What Brought You to the Polls?

VERMILLION, S.D. – The governor’s race, a seat to fill in congress, and various initiated measures filled the ballot today. But those aren’t the only reasons why many of you decided to get out and vote.

The eyes of South Dakota are locked in primarily on one race.

South Dakota voters say, ” Probably the governor’s race.”, “How could you not be captivated by the governor’s race?”, “I think the most important race is the governor’s race.”, “The gubernatorial race will probably be a bit of a nail bitter.”, and “I’m honed in on the race for the governor.”

The race is historic as South Dakota could see the first female governor ever, or the first democratic governor in 40 years.

“I think it’s a very important election. There’s a lot of divide and I think the voices need to be heard so we can have apporpriate representation and both sides have information of how people feel,” said Vermillion voter, Stephanie Cocher.

But that’s not the only reasons voters filled their ballots. Many say it’s just the right thing to do, and it paves the way for the future.

“The tight nature between the race for governor is an exciting reason to participate, but it’s really not what got me out. I think it’s just setting an example for my kids and to be able to look my neighbors in the eye and say we participated,” said voter Greg Veerman.

More and more, the calling to fill the civic duty is being heard by the next generation of South Dakota voters, and it’s something they don’t take lightly.

“We first of all, voting is your civic duty. If you don’t vote, you have no reason to complain about anything that goes on because you didn’t do anything to either stop it or bring it forward,” said Dylan Kirchmeier, a USD law student.

“I think that people should make it a priority, I know sometimes it’s not views that way, but think about all the people who have died so that we can continue having democracy and you know, ruled by the people,” said USD law student, Clay Crozier.