Billie Sutton Concedes Historic Gubernatorial Race

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – KDLT News heard from State Senator Billie Sutton last night after conceding the governor’s race.

Sutton said he’s proud of the historic campaign his team worked on as “underdogs.” The State Senator expressed his gratitude and hope saying South Dakotans should come together despite their differences.

He spoke on the phone briefly with Governor-elect Kristi Noem late last night and congratulated her. He also told the crowd at The District that South Dakota electing its first female governor is a major milestone.

The Burke native still plans to involve himself in public service, which means he will likely still work with Noem in some capacity.

“This I think was a call to action that that needs to be done and I told congresswoman Noem that on the phone as well that I hope she reaches across the aisle to find common ground and do what’s best for all South Dakotans,” said Sutton.

While Sutton says he wants to spend more time with family now that the race is over, he’s taking no days off. He’s already back to work as an investment advisor.