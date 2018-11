Lincoln Has Home Course Advantage

Lincoln Has Home Course Advantage

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Lincoln boys have very high hopes in the NIKE Regional Cross Country Sunday at Yankton Trail Park. The Patriots broke the all-time team scoring record in October on the same course in the state meet when they had 22 points to win the AA title with ease. It’s that kind of depth along with great knowledge of the course that has Eric Pooley and his runners excited about the possibilities for his team.