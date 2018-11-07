McConnell Wants Bipartisan Health Care Effort

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Republicans and Democrats will have to work together to fix problems with former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

McConnell said Wednesday that the state of the nation’s health care system is “still a crisis” and those problems will have to be addressed in a bipartisan way because Democrats will control the House.

He said no one is satisfied with the current system and there will be a divided government, so “I think the message is, figure out what you can do together and do it.”

Republican proposals to repeal the law failed to pass the Senate last year, dooming the effort while Republicans had full control of Congress and the presidency.