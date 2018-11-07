Kristi Noem Elected First Female Governor of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – History is made in South Dakota, voters have elected the first female governor.

Representative Kristi Noem brought home 51% of the vote last night against Democratic hopeful Billie Sutton and Libertarian Kurt Evans.

Governor-elect Noem has been on the campaign trail for nearly two years. She first announced her intentions to run for governor after the 2016 general election.

She says the history of being the first female voted into the state’s highest office isn’t lost on her. Noem knowns there is a lot of work to be done and plans to hit the ground running.

“In my family there were no girl chores or boy chores. There was just things to get done. So that’s what we’re going to do. I have some big plans for this state. Addressing education, meeting our workforce needs, going after affordable housing, affordable healthcare, and dealing with our mental health crisis,” said Noem.

Noem will officially take office with Lt. Governor-elect Larry Rhoden in the beginning of January.