Paul Schipper Hits Amazing Half Court Shot at Half-time of Skyforce Game

SIOUX FALLS, SD… At half-time of the Skyforce game one of the baseline camera men for the Pentagon was summoned to the floor to try and make a half court shot. Here’s another look at his amazing over the head shot that hit nothing but net and luckily I was rolling since I’d just arrived… And when I saw it was Paul who I also work with at Sterling eMarketing I quickly fired up the camera just in case… His shot left me, and all of us on the set speechless. In fact, when I saw he was attempting the shot underhand, I thought Paul was aiming at the basket on the far end of the floor. Nope…he knew what he was doing. Thanks for making my night Paul Schipper! 🙂