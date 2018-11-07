Republican Dusty Johnson Wins South Dakota’s Lone U.S. House Seat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. Republican candidate Dusty Johnson has secured South Dakota’s lone U.S. House seat.

The AP called that race about 30 minutes after results started coming in. Johnson took a commanding lead right away and never looked back.

Johnson defeated Democrat Tim Bjorkman, Independent Ron Weiczorek, and Libertarian George Hendrickson with 60% of the vote. Johnson says he wished he was being sworn in today.

The Pierre native has held various positions in state government including Public Utilities Commissioner, and Governor Dennis Daugaard’s Chief of Staff.

The father of three says it’s gratifying being selected but the work has only just begun.

“We’ll need to put together a staff. We need to get down some highway signs. We need to work as hard as we can to get on the Ag Committee and Transportation Committee. We need to get acclimated and get up and running so we can make an impact for this state as quickly as possible,” said Johnson.

Johnson says one important item he’s eager to tackle is getting the farm bill done.