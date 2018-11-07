RHS Threat Deemed Not Credible; Suspect Still Not Identified

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police says online threats made against Roosevelt High School appear to be not credible.

Police say the investigation with the FBI has made some progress but they still have not been able to identify the person who made the posts.

The threats were posted Tuesday morning on Reddit. Although they were made under three different usernames, police believe it was all the same person.

“It certainly seems odd that the threat was directed specifically yesterday at 11 a.m., and obviously nothing happened at 11 a.m.. but for it to be multiple people with that same date and time, it’s probably not likely,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

Just like Tuesday, classes at Roosevelt went on as scheduled today.