Someone You Should Know: Homegrown Help at World Series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Major League Baseball World Series was played in Boston and Los Angeles, but a student who goes to school in Sioux Falls played an important role at the historic Fenway Park.

KDLT’s Nicole Griffith introduces us to this week’s Someone You Should Know.

“It was great. Such a great experience, and once in a lifetime opportunity,” says Collin Kemper.

Kemper is studying Sports Turf Management at Southeast Tech. He’s spent the last five months interning for the Boston Red Sox grounds crew at Fenway Park.

“I painted logos, painted the left field foul line. A lot of fixing divots, stuff in the outfield, dragging the warning track and bullpen work,” says Kemper.

Collin joined a team that anticipated going deep in the playoffs. In fact, the Red Sox dominated the World Series claiming their second title in five years.

Kemper didn’t work the series clinching game since it was in Los Angeles, but he was perfecting Fenway Park for games 1 and 2. Now, the Southwest Minnesota native from the small town of Lismore has memories to last a lifetime.

“The first question I got when I got back is always ‘do you get a ring or where is the ring,’ but it’s coming,” says Kemper.

The 21 year old says the atmosphere at Fenway is unbelievable and hearing compliments about the field is rewarding. However, there are difficulties to grounds work which include 18 hour days during the World Series making sure the field is spotless.

“Your work is going to be seen by millions of people so you have to be careful the way you walk and the way you water,” says Kemper.

While Collin cheered on the Sox, he had fans of his own.

“We were watching the playoffs cheering on not only the Boston Red Sox, but Collin hoping that this would happen for him, and we’re super excited that he was able to experience this,” says STI Instructor Cory Borgen.

Collin grew up a Minnesota Twins fan, but it doesn’t hurt to cheer for the dynasty of the Red Sox especially when he’s helping the players reach their own milestones.

“Mookie Betts after his 100th career steal came up to me and asked me if he could get the base that he stole, so I went and got it for him,” says Kemper.

His internship may be done, but this once in a lifetime opportunity won’t be forgotten.

Collin hopes to own his own landscaping business after graduation in May. He says he should get his World Series ring in June.