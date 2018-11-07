Tim Bjorkman Loses U.S. House Race

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Former Canistota Judge Time Bjorkman says he is proud of the campaign he ran.

This was his first time running for congress. He says he wanted to stay positive and transparent and feels he accomplished that.

Bjorkman also stands by his decision not to accept any PAC money during the campaign. He hopes more candidates do the same in the future.

“It’s been wonderful to meet people across party lines from every part of the state and just to be reminded of what a rich wonderful place we live in,” said Bjorkman.

Bjorkman says he’s not sure what’s next, but says he is looking towards time off with his family to start.