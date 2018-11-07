WATCH: Governor-elect Kristi Noem’s Victory Speech

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Republican Kristi Noem has been elected as South Dakota’s first female governor.

Noem defeated Democratic challenger Billie Sutton with 52 percent of the vote. The Associated Press called the race just before 12:00 a.m.

Governor 100.0% precincts reporting

Noem served as South Dakota’s lone Representative for seven years after serving two terms in the state house.