Zenner Back with the Detroit Lions

DETROIT, MI… Former SDSU running back ZachZenner has signed back with the Detroit Lions after the team waived RB Ameer Abdullah … Zenner was waived by the Detroit Lions on Sept. 12 after he was placed on the reserve/injured list on Sept. 1 … In the pre-season he tallied nine rushing attempts for 16 yards with a long of seven yards and one catch for 11 yards (against the New York Giants, Aug. 17) …

Career Notes: The Detroit Lions signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2015 … In May, 2015, the Detroit Lions signed him to a three-year deal … In 2015, Zenner entered training camp competing for the fourth running back on the Lions’ depth chart … He ultimately won the position, leading the NFL in rushing yards during the preseason, and went into the regular season as the fourth back … He made his professional regular season debut in the Lions’ season opener at the San Diego Chargers, finishing with two carries for six rushing yards … On Oct. 12, 2015, Zenner earned his first career start and had a season-high ten carries for 30 rushing yards against the Arizona Cardinals … On Oct. 16, 2016, he earned his first start of the season and finished with a career-high 14 rushing attempts for 58 rushing yards and caught two passes for 14 receiving yards during a 31-28 victory over the Los Angeles Rams … The following week, he scored his first career touchdown on a one-yard run in the third quarter of a 20-17 win against the Washington Redskins … On December 26, 2016, in a Monday Night Football game, Zenner had 12 carries for 67 rushing yards and a career-high two rushing touchdowns in the first half of the Lions’ 21-42 loss to the Dallas Cowboys … In a limited role in the 2017 season, Zenner had 14 carries for 26 yards and a rushing touchdown … Zenner has 119 career attempts for 420 yards and five touchdowns in three seasons with the Lions, he also has 207 career receiving yards.