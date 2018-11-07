Zenner Back with the Detroit Lions

Zenner Back with the Detroit Lions
DETROIT, MI… Former SDSU running back ZachZenner has signed back with the Detroit Lions after the team waived RB Ameer Abdullah … Zenner was waived by the Detroit Lions on Sept. 12 after he was placed on the reserve/injured list on Sept. 1 … In the pre-season he tallied nine rushing attempts for 16 yards with a long of seven yards and one catch for 11 yards (against the New York Giants, Aug. 17) …

Career Notes: The Detroit Lions signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2015 … In May, 2015, the Detroit Lions signed him to a three-year deal … In 2015, Zenner entered training camp competing for the fourth running back on the Lions’ depth chart … He ultimately won the position, leading the NFL in rushing yards during the preseason, and went into the regular season as the fourth back … He made his professional regular season debut in the Lions’ season opener at the San Diego Chargers, finishing with two carries for six rushing yards … On Oct. 12, 2015, Zenner earned his first career start and had a season-high ten carries for 30 rushing yards against the Arizona Cardinals … On Oct. 16, 2016, he earned his first start of the season and finished with a career-high 14 rushing attempts for 58 rushing yards and caught two passes for 14 receiving yards during a 31-28 victory over the Los Angeles Rams … The following week, he scored his first career touchdown on a one-yard run in the third quarter of a 20-17 win against the Washington Redskins … On December 26, 2016, in a Monday Night Football game, Zenner had 12 carries for 67 rushing yards and a career-high two rushing touchdowns in the first half of the Lions’ 21-42 loss to the Dallas Cowboys … In a limited role in the 2017 season, Zenner had 14 carries for 26 yards and a rushing touchdown … Zenner has 119 career attempts for 420 yards and five touchdowns in three seasons with the Lions, he also has 207 career receiving yards.

