Authorities Suspect Foul Play After Missing Yankton Woman Found Dead

YANKTON, S.D. – Authorities say they are suspecting foul play after a woman reported missing since Sunday was found dead in her vehicle Wednesday night.

Authorities searched for 59-year-old Phyllis Hunhoff and her vehicle over that last few days. On Wednesday, authorities found Phyllis in her vehicle in Knox County, Nebraska on the Santee Sioux Reservation.

Authorities say they suspect foul play.

The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, FBI, and the Santee Sioux Tribal Police are all assisting in the investigation.