Bon Homme Rallies Past Kimball/White Lake

VERMILLION, SD… It was an emotional day for the Bon Homme Cavaiers in the 9-AA title game at the Dakotadome in Vermillion Thursday afternoon. They were playing with heavy hearts after Carter John son was killed in a car accident last March. The Wildkats took what appeared to be a commanding lead after one quarter when Carter Frederickson raced 53 yards for a score and QB Javen Holen hit Cody Westendorf for 50 yards and another touchdown and Kimball/WL led 20-0 after 1. But Bon Homme started the comeback in the second behind Joey Slama. An amazing 31 yard scramble got them on the board and he also hit Nate Scieszinski for 34 yards and it was 20-12 at the half.

The Cavaliers dominated after that scoring 35 unanswered points behind Slama who ran for 154 yards and 2 scores and he also threw for 215 yards and 3 more touchdowns in the 35-20 win. It’s the 3rd state championship for Bon Homme and the first since the mid 90’s. Westendorf had 102 yards receiving and a score for the Wildkats.