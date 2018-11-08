Canistota/Freeman Wins State 9-A Championship

VERMILLION, SD…The Canistota/Freeman Pride won their first state football title as a co-op Thursday at the Dakotadome in Vermillion with a convincing 46-14 win over Howard in the 9-A title game. It was an 8-6 game after Zach Pardy’s touchdown run. But the game changed on one play when Trey Ortman hit his brother Tyce with a 50 yard scoring pass and it was 16-6. Trey called his own number before half-time and the Pride pulled away to win thanks to a strong, balance ground game that produced almost 300 yards and 4 scores. Ortman was 8 of 9 for 165 yards and 2 TD’s through the air. Pardy had 80 yards rushing for the Tigers.

Freeman had 5 state titles and Canistota 3 before 2018 and neither had lost in the Dome.