Dells Theatre to Be Featured on Today

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. – A crew from NBC’s Today show is in Dell Rapids to feature the Dells Threatre.

The single-screen movie theater will be part of the Today show’s small business Saturday feature. The segment is all about home-grown businesses in the heart of America.

Theater owner Jeff Logan says he was surprised when a producer reached out to him. He believes the national audience will get their money’s worth when it comes to seeing everything the town has to offer.

“Dell Rapids is a great place because we have a very strong business community. A lot of family-owned businesses who do very well. I’m sure they’re going to find it’s really a very picturesque, neat town with great architecture,” says Logan.

The segment will also feature a small candy store in Austin, Texas. It will air on the Today show on November 24th, right here on KDLT.