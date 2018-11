Horace Mann Elementary Students Fitted for New Shoes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Students at Horace Mann Elementary are getting some new footwear.

Folks with Payless Shoes were at the school today to fit roughly 100 students for a new pair of shoes. First Bank and Trust is donating the shoes as part of Project Cozy Feet.

The goal is to make sure students have shoes for the cold winter months.