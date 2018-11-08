Facility Worker

The University Of South Dakota

Job Location:

Vermillion, SD

Job Description:

Duties include, but are not limited to: room set ups; wet mop, strip and wax floors; vacuum and shampoo carpets; mop and/or buff floors; collect and remove trash; clean and dust furniture, windows, and walls; clean and disinfect bathrooms and restock supplies; change light bulbs and clean light fixtures; remove snow/ice; report needed repairs; and maintain a safe environment by cleaning up spills and removing hazards.

Hiring multiple shifts:

11:30am -8:00pm and 7:30pm – 4:00am

Contact Information:

hr@usd.edu

605-677-5671

Link to Job Posting on your Company Website:

http://yourfuture.sdbor.edu/postings/12631