O'Gorman Among 8 to Advance to State "AA" Volleyball Tournament
SIOUX FALLS, SD… The O’Gorman Knights were one of eight teams to advance to next week’s State “AA” Volleyball Tournament next week in Sioux Falls. Emma Ronsiek and Courtney Baruth were too much to handle at the net as the Knights beat Lincoln in 4 sets. The Pats won the second set to make it interesting, but OG had too much firepower. Washington, Roosevelt, Mitchell, Huron, Watertown, Aberdeen and RC Stevens also won their Round of 16 games Thursday night.

