Parolee Absconder Facing Multiple Charges After Fleeing Authorities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities say a parole absconder is behind bars after he attempted to hit officers with his vehicle, fled, and was later involved in a hit-and-run before being arrested.

Authorities say the incident started at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, when the Sioux Fall Area Fugitive Task Force attempted to take 35-year-old Phillip Hislaw into custody. They say Hislaw was located in a van in an apartment complex located at 960 North Cliff Avenue.

As three officers approached Hislaw’s vehicle, he attempted to run two of the officers over. Authorities say one of the officers shot a round into the vehicle in an attempt to stop Hislaw before he fled the scene, heading southbound on Cliff Avenue.

Authorities say they received multiple reckless driving calls involving a vehicle with the description of Hislaw’s van. They say Hislaw was later involved in a hit-and-run near 57th and Solberg Avenue.

Authorities were able to apprehend Hislaw near an apartment complex in the area of 50th and Western after receiving a witness tip.

Hislaw is facing three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, reckless driving and hit-and-run charges.

Authorities say there were no injuries reported during the incident.